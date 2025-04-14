Pressure is good: Jackson

[Source: FijiAN Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says that while fan expectations can create pressure, his players remain committed to giving their all on the field each week.

He acknowledges the incredible support from what he calls “the best fans in the world,” but admits that the weight of expectations can be tough, especially on their younger players.

Jackson welcomes the criticism, however, saying it’s a sign of how deeply fans care about the team and its performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“You’d be disappointed if the fans didn’t have a say or care about the results. It’s hard for our young men as well; they want to perform and the pressure of performing in Fiji is high but we’re looking forward to next week as we go back to our ground we love playing at in Lautoka.”

Now, with five matches left for the season, their two to three games are very important if they want to keep their top-six spot hopes alive.

The Drua will head down to Churchill Park in Lautoka, where they will host the Waratahs at 2.05pm on Saturday.

You can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.