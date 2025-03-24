Preparing away not ideal suggest Jackson

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson understands that preparing for a match away from home may have been challenging for the squad.

The Drua spent eight days in Perth preparing for their clash against the Western Force and Jackson believes this approach did not work.

The Drua coach says they will address this issue immediately to ensure it does not happen again.

“So it’s a long trip to come to Perth and this is why they are good at home. Unfortunately, our young men haven’t got the ability- seem like, to be able to be away from home and prepare well for Rugby. This is something we need to look at and make sure we address.”



Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson.

Jackson admits their current efforts are falling short of where they want to be, following a humbling 52-15 loss to the Western Force last night, one of their worst defeats in four seasons of Super Rugby.

The Drua have this bye week to do some serious soul-searching before meeting the Saders.

They will clash at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 5th of next month at 3.35pm.

