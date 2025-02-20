I'd like to get Drua's attention: Rauluni

[Photo: Noa Rauluni]

Fiji Under-20 flanker Noa Rauluni sees his selection in the squad as a stepping stone toward his ultimate dream to earn a Drua jersey.

His main goal is to break into the Drua setup after his time with the Under-20 team.

The son of former Flying Fijians halfback Jacob Rauluni, Noa hopes to catch the attention of Drua selectors or even national team coaches.

“100% I’d like to be looked at by the Drua or anyone else, that would be awesom. The training has been ramping up lately as you can see with our contact against the HPU boys, that’s always awesome to do, they’re really tough and it’s really fun but overall training has been fun and it’s been good.”

The 19-year-old previously played for the Reds Under-19s before joining the Fiji Under-20 training squad.

Now, he is making the most of every opportunity to make his mark in the sport and hopefully don the national jumper just like his father.

The team’s main focus is the Super 20 competition in New Zealand from the 15th-22nd of next month.

