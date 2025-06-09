Four debutants to start for Drua in opener

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will hand four Super Rugby Pacific debuts in their starting lineup this weekend, with Temo Mayanavanua, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Manasa Mataele, and Virimi Vakatawa all set to start in Round One of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The quartet headlines a Drua starting XV that blends fresh faces with established performers as the side looks to make a strong opening statement.

Up front, Haereti Hetet anchors the scrum at loosehead prop, alongside Zuriel Tongiatama at hooker and Mesake Doge at tighthead. The locking combination features Isoa Nasilasila partnering with debutant Mayanavanua, providing physicality and leadership in the engine room.

The back row includes Mesake Vocevoce at blindside flanker, Kitione Salawa on the openside, and Elia Canakaivata at number eight.

In the halves, debutant Fines-Leleiwasa will start at scrumhalf, linking with Kemu Valetini at flyhalf to guide the Drua’s attack.

Out wide, Ponipate Loganimasi and debutant Mataele provide speed and finishing ability on the wings, while the midfield pairing sees debutant Vakatawa combine with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre at centre.

Rounding out the starting lineup, Ilaisa Droasese has been named at fullback. Off the bench, the Drua have named a mix of experience and emerging talent to provide impact later in the contest.

New signing Penaia Cakobau has been included at 16 and is a potential debutant, while Peni Ravai and Samuela Tawake add strength to the front row rotation.

Lock Joseva Tamani and loose forward Isoa Tuwai provide cover in the forwards, while co-captain Frank Lomani brings leadership and experience from the reserves.

In the backs, Isikeli Rabitu and Epeli Momo round out matchday 23.

Several players are also marked for possible first appearances in Drua colours, underlining the depth and opportunity within the squad as they begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Fijian Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.

