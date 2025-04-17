Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs lessons ignite Nawai’s Drua comeback

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 17, 2025 4:24 pm

Leone Nawai.

He left as a rising prospect, now Leone Nawai returns to the Fijian Drua with a new edge, forged in the fire of a Super Rugby giant.

After a pre-season stint with the Chiefs and a solid run with the Taranaki Bulls in New Zealand’s NPC, Nawai is back in Drua colours, wiser, sharper, and ready to answer the call after Frank Lomani’s season-ending injury.

Nawai says he has learned a lot and has grown as a player since his last time with the Drua.

“Man, honestly, heaps of learning from the Chiefs. Joining them for their pre-season campaign, especially off the field. Comms with the boys, non-stop.”

Recalled to the match-day squad for Round 10, Nawai is expected to bring leadership and calm to the bench, traits shaped in New Zealand and now vital for a young Drua side looking to bounce back in the run home.

His return marks a full-circle moment after first signing with the Drua in 2022. Now older and battle-tested, Nawai is ready to make every minute count.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Aimee Lou Wood responds to ‘mean and unfunny’ impersonation in ‘SNL’