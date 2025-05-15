Baselala excited to start for Fijian Drua

Philip Baselala. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

This weekend’s clash against the Western Force will be the biggest moment of Philip Baselala’s rugby career, as he gets to start at half back for the Fijian Drua for the first time ever.

Since joining the team in 2023 as a development player, Baselala has worked his way up the ranks, and will be starting at number nine in Lautoka on Saturday.

Baselala says he has been working on perfecting his art in the half-back position over the past two weeks, and being given the opportunity to start for the Drua is a dream come true.

“It’s a really big one for me, it’s a big game for me, especially starting at nine. I’ve never backed down from the challenges the other half has put on me, so yes, it is a really big game for me.”



He adds that he has been working closely with veteran half-backs like Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli.

The Drua will host the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3.35pm.

