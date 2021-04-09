Home

Basketball

Stephen Curry sets Golden State Warriors record

@BBCWorld
April 14, 2021 6:10 am

Stephen Curry made history by becoming the Golden State Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with the ninth 50-point game of his career in Monday’s NBA victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Curry, who joined the Warriors as a first-round draft pick in 2009, scored 53 points in the 116-107 win.

It took him to 17,818 points and past Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 17,783.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite Curry’s landmark moment, and the victory, the Warriors are 10th in the NBA’s Western Conference.

