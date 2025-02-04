Stage is set for action-packed Powerlifting year

[Photo Credit: Powerlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

Powerlifting Fiji has a busy year ahead, with several exciting events lined up as they build on the success of last season.

The federation is eager to continue growing the sport and providing lifters with more opportunities to compete.

They have released their annual calendar, outlining a series of competitions that will take place over the coming months.

Powerlifting Fiji calendar [Photo Credit: Powerlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

The team is currently preparing for the Novice and Masters Championship, scheduled for March 1st.

This event will serve as a platform for both newcomers and experienced lifters to showcase their strengths.

The National Championships will follow on May 3rd, bringing together Fiji’s top lifters to compete for national titles.

Another highly anticipated event, East vs West, is set for July 12th, where regional pride will be on the line.

A second National Championship is planned for September 20th, giving athletes another shot at national glory before the season concludes with the Oceania Regional Competition in New Zealand on November 17th.

While the competition dates have been confirmed, the venues for local events are yet to be finalized.

Powerlifting Fiji remains committed to organizing high-quality competitions and fostering the growth of the sport across the country.