Sports Commission requests $1.3m less

Peter Mazey

The Fiji National Sports Commission has requested $18.2 million from government for the new fiscal year.

Executive Chair Peter Mazey says this is $1.3million less than what they received in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Mazey says FASANOC, Rugby League, Rugby and Weightlifting are the sporting bodies that have requested for major support.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji Weightlifting requested $1.4 million to help in their preparation for hosting the Commonwealth Championship to be held in Suva in September.