Spirit of Tasmania operator found guilty

A few horses set to race in the Melbourne Cup have been stopped from travelling on Australian ferry, Spirit of Tasmania.

The ferry operator TT-Line was found guilty of breaching animal welfare laws after 16 polo ponies died during a voyage in 2018

As reported by the ABC, a number of transport companies have been contacted and told their forward bookings have been cancelled, following Thursday’s court decision at which ferry operator TT-Line was found guilty of breaching animal welfare laws after 16 polo ponies died during a voyage in 2018.

The ponies were travelling back from a polo event and were found dead inside a trailer after a Bass Strait crossing between Devonport and Melbourne.

On Thursday, the company was found guilty of 29 breaches of the animal welfare act, including that it failed to ensure the horses were individually stalled and to ensure there was adequate ventilation.

It is not clear how long the ban on livestock will continue.

[Source: ABC]