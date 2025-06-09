Southland Broncos determined to defend U20 title

[Source: Supplied]

After securing a hard-fought victory in their opening match of the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s under-20 competitions, defending champions Southland Broncos are well aware that retaining their title will be no easy task.

Head coach Aca Ratuva said the team expected a tough challenge heading into the tournament, following their narrow 19–17 win over JVJQ Brothers at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this morning.

Despite claiming the victory, Ratuva acknowledged how close the contest was, with the Broncos edging their opponents by just two points after the final hooter.

“It was a very tough one; we expected that, so the boys were not surprised. We have a big task at hand, and we will take each game at a time.”

He added that the team will adopt a fresh mindset moving forward, focusing on one game at a time as the tournament progresses.

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s is currently underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and will conclude on Saturday.

