Sivo strikes again for Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo added another try to his 2021 NRL season tally last night.

Sivo scored one of the Eels five tries in their 28-4 round three win over the Sharks.

Former Bati forward Reagan Campbell also crossed over for the Eels.

Eels coach Brad Arthur challenged his side to run the ball for more than 2000 meters against the Sharks and they achieved more than that.

Parramatta lead the competition for running metres after three games with an average of 1948 per game but hadn’t reached 2000 in their opening two wins.

According to nrl.com, the Eels racked up 2398m against Cronulla and showed no mercy to a team that played without a bench for the second half due to injuries.

Meanwhile, in other NRL results, the Broncos thrashed the Bulldogs 24-nil and Warriors beat Raiders 34-31.