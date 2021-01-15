Silktails player to learn from first international outing

Making his first national appearance, Sunia Naruma knows the task ahead will be tough.

Naruma is one of the young players featuring in the Kaiviti Silktails side that is currently preparing to leave our shores for the Ron Massey Cup competition in Sydney, Australia.

The Coastline Roos fullback says he is excited for the opportunity to represent his family and country in an international competition.

Naruma says although being away from family is difficult, the support from team mates and officials has helped him.

“Its been hard but we get through it and the boys get together to help each other out in terms of how hard the training goes and just getting ready for the tournament up ahead”

Naruma says as a young player he hopes to learn a lot from the experienced players in the team and from the competition as well.

“Its been really good, i love how they teach us what we don’t know and how we ask them questions and they are there for us, theyre always eager to teach us what we don’t know”

Naruma says this will also be his first trip overseas and the only time he has been away from family was in boarding school, the youngster says he will be missing his family but sacrifices must be made.

The Silktails’ debut in New South Wales’ Ron Massey Cup competition in 2020 was successful but was short-lived due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They thrashed the Windsor Wolves 40-16 in their only game of the season in Lautoka.

The Silktails will leave the country of the 25th of this month and set up camp in Sydney this year to guarantee they can take a full part this season.