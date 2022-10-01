Sigatoka Methodist in Raluve U-16 final

Sigatoka Methodist College thrashed Bucalevu Secondary School 24-nil in the Weetbix Raluve U-16 semi-final at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

It was an emotional victory for the Nadroga-based school who has been camping at the school over the past three weeks.

Team Manager Repeka Qali says the next agenda for the team is to win the final.

“We knew Bucalevu’s defense was better than ours so we saw their caption in the newspaper that’s where we knew that their defense was good, we worked on that and yes the sand dunes helped us”

Bucalevu Secondary School team manager, Akata Samuri says competing at the Deans semi-final is an achievement in itself.