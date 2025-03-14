Shadow national side disqualified at Nawaka 7s

[ Source: Nawaka 7s ]

The shadow national team playing as Viwa at the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s has been disqualified.

Reasons that have given by organisers are they didn’t confirm they’d be playing as Viwa.

According to the organisers when the team was registered as Viwa they thought it was the same side that’s been part of the series

However, the shadow national team played three pool games and won it all, they were to play Sesame in the eliminations but has been replaced by Vuna Brothers.

The organisers says that the Fiji Rugby Union has also been informed of the side’s disqualification.

