Young Cavaliers side for Uprising 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 6:34 am

A new look Lami Cavaliers side will feature at the Mobil Uprising 7s today.

The team management is thankful to organizers for selecting them as one of the 16 teams.

Cavaliers coach Jope Qalia says about 75% of the players will feature in a major tournament for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Some of these players I think they never receive any tackle from old players and they never tackle the old players they are looking forward to tackle some old players, to put them down and try to beat them’.

One of the youngsters is former Natabua High School sprinter and 2019 Coca Cola Games silver medalist Nemani Mudreilagi.

The 19 year old meet some players he look up to today.

‘Looking forward to play against the Fiji 7s players’.Looking forward for the tournament because it’s a big tournament, big teams will come and it will be tough competition for the boys’.

The Cavaliers will play Ratu Filise in its first match at 9:51am today.

