We’re the adopted team of Fijians:Injera

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens / Facebook]

World Rugby 7s great Colins Injera thanks Fijian fans around the globe for always supporting Kenya in the World 7s Series.

He says Fijians have been welcoming him everywhere he goes since his arrival on Sunday.

Injera says he even met some Fijian fans transiting through Singapore on his way to Fiji.

“If I’m not wrong we are the adopted team of Fijians, I don’t understand they always support us and I remember in Vancouver they supported us all the way until we got to the final where we met Fiji now that’s when you know where their loyalty lies of course they have to support their home team but they support good, and I think they’re always good fans, always loyal and thank you to the Fijian fans who always support Kenya”

The Kenya 7s legend is this year’s McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s Ambassador and will be inducted tomorrow with Noa Nadruku.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.