“We will try harder this year”: Volivoli

Suliano Volivoli

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side is looking to bounce back from their disappointing outings in the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments last year.

Winger Suliano Volivoli says the players have not left their foot of the gas in their preparations.

The former Police captain says it is an important year for the team to get their HSBC World Sevens Series campaign back on track, especially with the Paris Olympics coming up in July.

“Last year, we know it was a tough year for us, we never won any tournament, and we will be trying hard this year, our best and make sure we will defend the gold medal this year.”

Volivoli says the players sacrificed spending the festive season with their families, opting to continue with their training.

Fiji are currently sitting in fourth place on the World Series points standings after the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments.

The next leg of the series will be held in Perth, Australia on January 26th to the 28th.