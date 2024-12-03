We want to be consistent: Kolinisau

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will strive for consistency in the 2024/2025 World Series.

The side started on a high after collecting 20 points in Dubai, and Kolinisau is happy they’re back to their winning ways.

However, in the history of the series, Fiji has always struggled with consistency in back-to-back tournaments.

Sometimes they win the first tournament and fall short in the next event a week later.

Speaking to World Rugby, Kolinisau says he wants Fiji to be up for challenge for more titles this season.

He says they want to be consistent and they’ve worked hard over the last six months to work towards that.

The former national captain also said the team was disappointed at their performance at the Olympics, but assured them that hard work pays off, and it paid off in Dubai.

Fiji will play Uruguay and Great Britain at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this weekend.