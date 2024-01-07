We need to be tested now before Olympics: Gollings

Fiji Airways Fiji 7’s coach Ben Gollings says he is not worried about the team’s current position on the HSBC World Sevens Series.

After two outings in Dubai and Cape Town, Fiji sit in fourth spot behind Australia, France and New Zealand respectively.

The former England skipper says the team is undergoing a process whereby they are growing together as a team, with the eyes on the major prize, which is to defend the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in July.

“Sometimes you got to go through the valley and the deep parts that really test you, both players and us as management, it is what we are going to need cometh the hour in the Olympics. It’s not going to be easy, as with rugby, we saw it at the World Cup, rugby develops and is becoming in all series and events more and more competitive and we know that going into this Olympics, there’s four or five teams that can really put their hand up and so for us to be tested now is really important.”



Ben Gollings

The national side is gearing up for the next leg of World Series in Perth. Australia on January 26th-28th.