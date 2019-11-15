We haven’t become a bad side overnight: Baber

‘You got to be ahead of the race’.

These are the words of Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber as they step up preparations for the Hamilton 7s.

The national side was back in camp yesterday and Coach Baber says their dismal performances in Dubai and Cape Town do not mean they are a bad side.

But he says they are in the race just like any other team with two tournaments done in the World Series.

‘You know we haven’t become a bad side overnight and obviously we were World champions until two tournaments ago but in sport that changes very quickly and you’ve got to be ahead of the race at the moment we are in the race with every other team in preparation for Olympics and also in preparation for making sure you get the next victory wherever that may be so that’s our race at the moment that’s what we are focusing on’.

Fiji is currently 6th on the World Series standings with 23 points, 18 behind joint leaders New Zealand and South Africa.

The national side is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina at the Hamilton 7s.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV.