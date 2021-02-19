Wadigi Salvo creates history in Super Series

Wadigi Salvo 7s team slowly makes their mark in the local rugby arena, qualifying for the first time for the Super Series quarter-finals.

The side dropped out of the pool stages in the first leg but entered the competition with more experience and determination to make the quarters.

But they are up for an uphill battle tomorrow when they take on defending champions Police Blue in the first quarterfinal.

The team knows they will have to work hard to tackle the star-studded Police side.

Meanwhile looking at the other quarterfinal fixtures, Raiwasa Taveuni will take on Uluinakau, LAR Barbarians to battle Ratu Filise and the battle of the forces in the fourth quarterfinal with Army taking on Police White.

The second leg of the Super Series continues tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.