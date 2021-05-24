Villagers all fired up for Nukubalavu trio

It will be a weekend like no other for Nukubalavu villagers in Savusavu.

The Dubai 7s starts today and they have three of their own with the Fiji 7s side.

Daniele Yaya, Iowane Teba, and Iowane Raturaciri maybe thousands of miles away from home but their friends and families in the village are still celebrating their achievements.

Article continues after advertisement

Nukubalavu village headman Cama Lasarusa Toga says celebrations started since the players made the team with many just still trying to digest the news of the grand achievement.

Toga adds villagers will be watching the games this weekend together and there are already plans for their return.

Daniele Yaya’s mom Anaseini Mareta says the three simple men who once played marbles as kids in the village are now in Dubai for national duties.

Mareta recalls her latest conversation with them and what they told her.

‘We used to play marbles together as kids, went to the farms, we drink usually get drunk together and lived a typical village life but God’s plan in our lives is totally different and we are thankful for it’.

Daniele Yaya’s mom,Anaseini Mareta.

Emotions are still running high for some, just thinking about how far the trio has come.

An emotional villager Gabirieli Dagaga says many of them still can’t believe that three of their young men made the national side at the same time.

‘Every time when we worship in church with all our families we would never forget these three players in our prayers, most of the time we are just overwhelmed with emotions just thinking about them’.

Gabirieli Dagaga tried hard to contain his emotions.

Even Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is confident our new-look team will do wonders in Dubai.

Nukubalavu is continuing to breed rugby stars as Teba, Yaya, and Raturaciri, are following the footsteps of Frank Lomani and Albert Vulivuli

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will play France at 7:22pm today followed by Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am tomorrow.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm today then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am tomorrow.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.