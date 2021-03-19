Under 21 semi-finalist confirmed

The semifinals of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Under-21 will see some exciting matches take place at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Defending champions Dominion Brothers will meet Saunivalu while J Sorokoba Brothers will face Ravuka Sharks.

This is after J Brothers Sorokoba beat AJ Pallet Ba River 7-5, Ravuka Sharks defeated Infinity Selection 7-nil, Dominion Brothers thumped

Fire 20-10 and Saunivalu edged BDT Lomary 19-14.

The first semifinal will kick off at 12.01 pm between J Brothers Sorokoba and Ravuka Sharks while Dominion Brothers and Saunivalu will start at 12.16 pm.