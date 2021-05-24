Tough job for Fuli and Tuwai

Guiding the national 7s team is a big task for Fijiana 7s coach, Saiasi Fuli and Jerry Tuwai with the impression left by Gareth Baber.

Fuli and Tuwai will be overseeing the 7s squad in preparation for the Dubai 7s next month while awaiting the selection of the new coach.

Olympic bronze-medal winning coach, Fuli says while the 7s program is solid, maintaining the momentum set by Baber will be tough.

Article continues after advertisement

“The program is stable from your leadership advising the new management, the new crop of players that you’ve identified, the players coming in from other clubs that are playing well in the local 7s series as you’ve established in your depth chart and we will try and continue with that same momentum.”

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Manager, Simon Raiwalui says, this transition period will be a challenging one.

“I’m just excited now to see where Fiji 7s program goes because it’s a very exciting time as you’ve seen there’s going to be a change over with the number of players making the jump to 15s along with Fuli and Tuwai identifying that next generation of talent.”

Both the National 7s squads are currently training in their respective centres.