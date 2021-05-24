Tough encounter expected in Super Series Women's final

Expect fireworks when Army and the Black Ferns clash during the women’s final of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series tonight at Churchill Park Lautoka.

The two sides met during the pool stages yesterday with NZ edging Army 5-nil in a pulsating match but now only one team has the chance to win it all during the third leg.

Army Manager Jonetani Mudreilagi says they’re expecting something similar from yesterday, but are confident of coming victors.

Article continues after advertisement

“The management side, coach and the trainers, we are looking forward and we are going to fight for the final.”

For the Black Ferns, Coach Cory Sweeny says they’re fully aware that Army are out for revenge.

“Making sure that our break down are nice and clean and we get a nice clean ball out of that and we managed to do that and score some nice tries and if we can replicate what we did and that will take some of the Army threats away.”

The women’s final will kick off at 7:50 tonight.

Meanwhile, in Men’s matches, Tabadamu beat Ratu Filise 14-12, Police Blue defeated Island Magic Daveta 28-7, Heart Barbarians edged Dominion Brothers 14-12, Army beat Uluinakua 14-5, and Raiwasa Taveuni thrashed Nawaka 33-5.