The goal is to win says Kolinisau

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s men’s coach Osea Kolinisau did not mince words when he says they are going to the Dubai 7s to win.

He says there is always one goal going into the HSBC World SVNS Series and is adamant they are working towards victory after being winless for 22 tournaments.

The national coach adds the extended squad has made a strong impression and lived up to expectations at training over the past six weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’d like for us to be able to show that what we’ve done in the six weeks cycle, off-season, the forwards who we were working with on game patterns and all I want to see is consistency from the boys.”

Kolinisau also says the team will need to remain focussed going into this tournament.

Fiji is pooled with New Zealand, the United States of America and Spain.