Tabadamu to face Taveuni in Tabadamu 7s final

The Tabadamu 7s side is on track to defend their title in their own tournament currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi after beating Police White 17-5 in the first semifinal.

Despite a yellow card in the first few minutes of the game, 7s rep Terio Tamani showed his class to get the first points on the board for Tabadamu.

Tabadamu later added another try and Police White were then cut down to 6 men after a yellow card.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second half the Police White side started strongly however Tabadamu were to classy and sealed the match with another try.

Meanwhile in the second semifinal Raiwasa resort Taveuni side defeated Police Blue 15-12.