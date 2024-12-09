Sweet revenge for France

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

France avenged their loss to the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s last weekend in Dubai in similar fashion but with the same scoreline.

It was a conversion on the stroke of fulltime that sealed the 19-17 win compared to Vuiviawa Naduvalo’s dying seconds winning try in Dubai.

France opened the scoring with a converted try before the Fijians replied through George Bose.

However, a poor defensive read by Bose moments later saw the French run in their second try to lead 12-5.

Ilikimi Torosi leveled the scores after the break when he sprinted away to dot down between the sticks and then Iowane Teba ran the length of the field to put Fiji in front 17-12.

With less than 45 seconds remaining on the clock, Fiji kicked deep but failed to get their defense organized as France managed to score in the corner with the special conversion from the sideline making the difference.

The national side will play Spain in the third place playoff at 4:03am.

The Cup Final between France and South Africa kicks off at 5:11 this morning.

Fiji defeated Uruguay 70-7 in its first match and beat Great Britain 17-12 in their final pool game.