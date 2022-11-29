Strong start vital for Fiji 7s

Starting strong in Dubai this weekend will set the momentum for the Fiji 7s side ahead of the Cape Town tournament next week.

Head coach Ben Gollings says they want to be consistent and for that to happen they have to get things done right in the group stages.

Fiji is pooled with New Zealand, Argentina, and Uruguay, three teams that Gollings says are very capable of causing upsets.

“We always have a good game against New Zealand, we know they are probably going to come back a very different side based on what they were in Hong Kong. Argentina is similar, they are a team that wants to push, they’re really good side and so they’ll test us and that is important for us.”

Fiji finished 9th in last season’s Dubai 7s, bowing out in the pool stages after losing to France and Spain.

Fiji’s first pool match is against Uruguay on Friday at 7.12 pm while the Fijiana will face Japan at 5.22 pm.