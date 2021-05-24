Soyizwapi believes in young Springboks 7s

South Africa 7s captain Siviwe Soyizwapi expects his young team to deliver once again at the Edmonton 7s in Canada which starts tomorrow.

Speaking to World Rugby, Sotizwapi says the team was really hungry to play rugby again and it is really exciting to have the new, younger guys coming in who brought so much energy to the side.

He adds sevens rugby is always fast, exciting and energetic and it’s going to be another thrilling weekend.

“It’s the new generation. It’s all about instant gratification for them” 😜 https://t.co/Inoi6sXoD3 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 24, 2021

The men’s Series competition sees the 12 teams divided into three pools of four teams, following the format used at the Olympic Games.

You can watch the Edmonton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels starting tomorrow at 3am.