South Africa zips Fiji in Perth

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s were hammered in their quarterfinal clash against South Africa, missing out on a semifinal spot at the HSBC Perth 7s.

They suffered a 19-0 defeat to South Africa in the second quarterfinal this evening.

The Philip Snyman coached side struck early, quickly adding a second converted try to take a commanding 12-0 lead by halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s discipline issues further hampered their chances, with Joji Nasova receiving a yellow card before the break.

The challenges continued in the second half, as Ioane Teba was also sent to the sin bin for an on-field infringement, resulting in a penalty try that extended South Africa’s lead to 19-0.

Despite their efforts, Fiji struggled to break through South Africa’s robust defense.

The South Africans delivered a dominant performance, leaving Fiji unable to mount a comeback.

Spain will meet Argentina in the first semifinal at 7.27pm tomorrow while South Africa will meet the winning team of the fourth quarterfinal.

Fiji will now play in the 7th place play-off.