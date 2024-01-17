Seahawks gunning for first Coral Coast 7s title

Seahawks women's side

The Seahawks women’s side is looking to go one better in this year’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The Suva-based side lost to the Australia Women’s team in the final last year in a close encounter and prop forward Mere Navue says the players are confident they can secure the title that has eluded them since 2012.

Navue, who is one of two survivors from last year’s final alongside former Fijiana 7s captain, Ana Maria Roqica says while the majority of the players in the side will be playing for the first time at the Coral Coast 7s, they have put in the hard yards to achieve their goal.

“I like these girls and we’re looking forward to play at the Coral Coast, it’s the first time for them too and looking forward to reach the finals again but we’ll go game by game.”

The Seahawks assembled this afternoon in Suva for the trip down to Sigatoka ahead of the bruising campaign over the next three days.

The side will take on debutants, Ba Originals in their opening game at 10.06am tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.