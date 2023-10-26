Savusavu 7s signs with FBC

Malakai Yamaivava [left] with FBC Manager Events, Shivneel Maharaj

Good news for rugby enthusiasts, as they will be able to listen to the live commentaries of the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s this year on Radio Fiji One.

This was possible after Fijian Broadcasting Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the organizers at FBC in Suva this afternoon.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says this allows fans to stay updated and follow the games as they happen.

“And of course we are very blessed to have Fiji Broadcasting Corporation coming on board to support the tournament once again celebrating the 15th year. And we are very thankful to the team and we believe that this year’s tournament will be a great one.”

Yamaivava says this isn’t all as FBC will also be providing delayed coverage of the games.

He happily describes this as the best way to celebrate the Savusavu 7’s 15 years of existence.

The tournament is set to begin from December 14th to 16th at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu.