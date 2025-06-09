Savenaca grateful to train alongside 7s stars

Suliano Savenaca (centered). [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Rubbing shoulders with Joseva Talacolo is something Ratu Kadavulevu School student Suliano Savenaca will never forget.

Suliano has been training with his idol for the past week after being called by Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau into his extended squad.

What once felt like a distant goal, wearing the Fiji jersey and playing before thousands, now seems within reach as he learns from some of the best in the game.

The youngster’s call up comes just two months after helping RKS claim the Vodafone Deans Trophy.

“Especially from the older players like Talacolo who I only used to see on TV, it’s exciting to play beside them and learn from them. I try to listen and understand the tips they give me when we’re doing drills. it’s exciting, this new training environment.”

Being in a new training environment is exciting for the Cakaudrove lad as school’s rugby was all he knew until now.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will be leaving for the Dubai 7s on Sunday.

