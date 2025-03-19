[Photo Credit: Fiji Bitter Marist 7s]

Samoan club aims to take Marist 7s title home

We are here to take the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s title to Samoa.

These are the bold words of Marist Saint Joseph club from Samoa assistant coach, Malo Osa, to FBC Sports following the team managers briefing at Lambert Hall in Flagstaff, Suva last night.

Marist Saint Joseph and Faleata Sports Domain are the Samoan clubs featuring at this year’s tournament.

Both are top Samoan clubs and have produced top reps like Uale Mai, David Lemi and current Moana Pasifika star Lalomilo Lalomilo.

Osa says they’re not here to make up the numbers but experience what Fijian sevens is all about.

“Well the Marist St Joseph is here to take the Cup home we made a decision to come here and this one is a huge experience fopr us, we want to experience the atmosphere and experience the Fiji level.”

Faleata manager Mark Joseph Finau says his club and Marist St Joseph both defeated the Samoan national team in a recent tournament back in Apia.

He says they brought a few former Samoan 7s stars with them to Fiji.

“Elia Tolufale, the other guy is David Tavita they are former Manu Samoa 7s players and are here to represent our Samoan community.”

The Faleata club is in pool D with Bureta Young Boys, Brothers and Flame Tree Waimanu while Marist St Joseph has Dominion Brothers, Nawaka and Namosi Highlanders in group C.

The Marist 7s starts at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow, local and overseas viewers can watch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on for three days.

