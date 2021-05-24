Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Sadrugu chooses rugby league over Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:42 pm

Fiji 7s extended squad member Taniela Sadrugu has caught many by surprise with his recent move to rugby league team, the Cowboys.

He was tipped to be a member of the Fijian Drua squad for Super Rugby Pacific but, the Wailevu, Macuata native has opted to switch to rugby league.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Sadrugu has revealed that he was approached to be part of the Drua, but he chose league instead.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the decision was not easy.

“It is one of the hardest decision I have had to make in my career and I thank God to choose a path.”

The 23-year-old is always up for a challenge and believes this new venture will push him as a player.

“I just want to try out the league. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s a physical game and more contact and a lot of bog people there.”

Sadrugu will join his new club in Australia in November for the pre-season training and will be accompanied by Fiji 7s Gold medalist Iosefo Masi.

The duo joins the Cowboys under the Training and Replacement contracts.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.