Sadrugu chooses rugby league over Drua

Fiji 7s extended squad member Taniela Sadrugu has caught many by surprise with his recent move to rugby league team, the Cowboys.

He was tipped to be a member of the Fijian Drua squad for Super Rugby Pacific but, the Wailevu, Macuata native has opted to switch to rugby league.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Sadrugu has revealed that he was approached to be part of the Drua, but he chose league instead.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the decision was not easy.

“It is one of the hardest decision I have had to make in my career and I thank God to choose a path.”

The 23-year-old is always up for a challenge and believes this new venture will push him as a player.

“I just want to try out the league. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s a physical game and more contact and a lot of bog people there.”

Sadrugu will join his new club in Australia in November for the pre-season training and will be accompanied by Fiji 7s Gold medalist Iosefo Masi.

The duo joins the Cowboys under the Training and Replacement contracts.