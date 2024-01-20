Rere expected to make Perth trip

Ropate Rere

Nagadoa village farmer from Dama in Bua, Ropate Rere is expected to make the Fiji Airways Men’s side to the Perth 7s in Australia next week.

The Pacific Games rugby sevens gold medalist was a consistent performer for the Fiji Babaas at the McDonalds Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s.

Rere scored a try and set up another in the Coral Coast 7s final against Saunaka.

Head Coach Ben Gollings revealed to FBC Sports that there’s one new player for the Perth 7s.

Rere left Nagadoa village in Dama, Bua to come and play at last year’s Marist 7s but didn’t know it’s the start of an interesting journey.

The 23-year-old former Bua College student was supposed to play for Nakaiolo Brothers at the Marist 7s but the side failed to make the cut and he later joined the Bula Brothers team from Nabukavesi, Namosi.

He stood out for Bula Brothers at the tournament and caught the eyes of national selectors who slowly followed his progress in local tournaments.

Coach Gollings is expected to release the names of the players going to Perth tonight.