Rasaku is RWC 7s Breakthrough Player

[Source: World Rugby]

It keeps getting better for the electric Fiji 7s utility Kaminieli Rasaku as he scooped the Rugby World Cup 7s Breakthrough Player of the Tournament award.

Rasaku’s presence on the field didn’t go unnoticed with strong carries, line breaks, tries, try assists and physicality.

The Navunimono villager from Verata in Tailevu is rated in the top 20 points scorers with 20 points and is 8th in the tournament’s try scorers with four tries.

Article continues after advertisement

An electric presence on the pitch throughout @fijirugby‘s run to the Rugby World Cup Sevens title, the winner of the TUDOR Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Tournament is Kaminieli Rasaku#RWC7s #BornToDare pic.twitter.com/TEisbFn4vv — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 12, 2022

Rasaku has had an impressive season, helping Fiji to a Commonwealth Games silver medal, was the DHL Impact Player in the Vancouver 7s in April and was the second rated Impact Player in the Los Angeles 7s last month.

The 23-year-old will join Top 14 club Bayonne in the next two seasons.