Raiwasa Taveuni and Fiji Shadow to meet again

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 27, 2021 2:28 pm

The Fiji Shadow side will meet Raiwasa Taveuni for the second time in less than 24 hours at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

This follows the completion of the main Cup quarterfinals.

Last night Taveuni was never intimidated by Fiji after losing 5-7.

Raiwasa Taveuni defeated Blue Diamond 17-5 today while Fiji Shadow beat Fire 24-nil in the second quarterfinal.

Yesterday the shadow national side also beat Fire 21-15 in a close encounter.

In the second semifinal, Police Blue will play Tabadamu.

Police Blue managed to beat a spirited Ratu Filise outfit 10-5 and defending champions Tabadamu had to dig deep in extra time to beat
proved to beat Alasio Naduva’s Army Green 17-12 in the last quarterfinal.

The Cup semifinal kicks off at 3:15 pm.

