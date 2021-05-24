Home

Sevens

Prime Minister hails brave performance by Fijiana

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 31, 2021 4:39 pm
[Source: PM Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hailed the Fijiana 7s side after securing a spot to contend for a medal at the Olympics.

Like many Fijians, Bainimarama took to social media saying may not all agree what constitutes a knock-on but he knows many can agree the Fijiana played their hearts out.

He went on to highlight that from 8th place in the Rio Olympics to defeating the reigning Gold medalists in Australia and the Bronze medalist in Canada, our Fijiana Olympians have already earned their place on the pedestal of rugby in Fiji.

The Prime Minister has wished the team well in their Bronze medal match against Great Britain later tonight.

