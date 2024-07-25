President commends Fiji 7s men's

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is currently at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ratu Wiliame attended the first two games of the Fiji men’s 7s team at the 2024 Summer where Fiji won both their games this morning.

He expressed his gratitude to the team for their performance.

During his visit, Ratu Wiliame also met with notable figures in the rugby community, including the World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont and rugby legend Dan Carter.

The exchanges at those side meetings focused on the sport and its development in Fiji and globally.

Also present was the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.