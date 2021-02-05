Sevens
Police and Fiji final in Uprisings 7s
February 6, 2021 3:33 pm
Action from the Police vs Wardens match
Police and Fiji will meet in the Mobil Uprising 7s Cup final.
This after Police defeated Wardens 12-5 in the second semifinal.
Police was leading 7-5 with less than a minute to go before Sefanaia Sevuia who came off the bench scored for Police from a Wardens scrum feed five meters out from their own tryline.
Article continues after advertisement
The Super 7s Series first leg champion led at half time 7-5.
Wardens will now settle to play for 3rd and 4th place against Tabadamu.
The main Cup final is scheduled for 4:14pm.
You can catch the live commentary on Bula FM.
Sponsored Links