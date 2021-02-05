Police and Fiji final in Uprisings 7s

Police and Fiji will meet in the Mobil Uprising 7s Cup final.

This after Police defeated Wardens 12-5 in the second semifinal.

Police was leading 7-5 with less than a minute to go before Sefanaia Sevuia who came off the bench scored for Police from a Wardens scrum feed five meters out from their own tryline.

The Super 7s Series first leg champion led at half time 7-5.

Wardens will now settle to play for 3rd and 4th place against Tabadamu.

The main Cup final is scheduled for 4:14pm.

You can catch the live commentary on Bula FM.