Parental support key to Maqala’s rugby journey

Parental support has been the driving factor for national 7s squad member Sireli Maqala.

Maqala joined the national squad last year hoping to don the national colors during the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

The 21-year-old says his rugby journey is rooted in his parent’s support.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are both back in Vanua Levu and I’m here. Everything I’ve asked them to prepare, they always prepare. When I ask them to come watch me during my game, they always come watch right from Vanua Levu.”

The endless advice from his dad steers him to the direction to take.

“Both my parents especially my father. He usually calls me every morning to talk to me about what to do and what to follow.”

The former Ratu Kadavulevu student has donned the national jumper in a number of local tournaments so far and have showed just why he needs to be named in the final Olympic squad.