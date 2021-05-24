Olympian Tinai thanks Suva for opportunities

Making her debut in 2012 for the Fijiana 7s, Lavenia Tinai credits the Marist Women’s Club and the Suva Rugby Union for identifying her talent.

The Wainibuka lass was among the 2016 and 2020 Olympians who were acknowledged by Suva Rugby yesterday.

Tinai says her journey towards the Olympics was not easy but it was the support from her teammates and coach that motivated her.

“We’ve always been encouraged by head coach Saiasi Fuli before going to the Olympics to work hard to shed light on Women’s Rugby in the country so we can be a good example to young ruggers especially young rugby girls who would one day hope to take up the sport. We are glad that being brought up at the Suva Rugby level has made us achieve all that”

The 30-year-old says she is thankful to SRU for continuing to expose women’s rugby with its competitions.

Fellow Fijiana players Ana Maria Naimasi and Roela Radiniyavuni were also acknowledged yesterday.

All three players are part of the extended training squad for the third leg of the World 7s Series in Malaga, Spain next month.