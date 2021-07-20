New Zealand 7s squad named for Olympics

New Zealand 7s team has named its final squad for Tokyo Olympic Games with Fijians Akuila Rokosiloa and Vilimoni Koroi missing out on selection.

Tim Mikkelson will lead the pack with Scott Curry, Kurt Baker, Dyan Collier Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Andrew Knewstubb, Ngarohi Mcgarvey-Black, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Regan Ware, and Joe Webber.

Meanwhile, Caleb Clarke has only been named as a traveling reserve in the squad.

Clarke’s omission from the main 12-man squad comes after his switch from 15s after Super Rugby Aotearoa finished in early May.

Team list:

1. Scott Curry

2. Tim Mikkelson (C)

3. Kurt Baker

4. Dylan Collier

5. Sam Dickson

6. Andrew Knewstubb

7. Ngarohi Mcgarvey-Black

8. Sione Molia

9. Tone Ng Shiu

10. Etene Nanai-Seturo

11. Regan Ware

12. Joe Webber