Navy returns to Marist 7s after nine years

The Fresh’et Navy 7s team will be out to stamp their mark in the 45th Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

Making a return after a lapse of nine years, the boys from Walu Bay will meet Hehevia Blues on Friday at Bisedi Park at 9.49 am.

The team last won the Marist 7s in 1990 and is eyeing a title win.

Navy 7s Coach Josefa Adrole who was part of the winning team in 1990, says the sport has evolved and they will need to adjust to the modern style of sevens rugby.



Navy 7s Coach Josefa Adrole

Adrole adds this is only the beginning for Fiji Navy, as they aim to take part in other local 7s competition.

“It is just for us to showcase some of the talents that we have in the Fiji Navy, like some of our starts are in the Fiji 7s team so we have some more talents in the 7s.”

Meanwhile, the Navy 7s team received a timely boost ahead of the Marist 7s on Friday.

Fresh’et International Limited sponsored the team’s uniforms for not only the Marist 7s but also the Suva Rugby Union club competition.



Fresh’et International Limited sponsored the team’s uniforms