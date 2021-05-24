Nakoci’s family proud of her achievement

Fijiana 7s bronze medalist, Aloesi Nakoci was traditionally welcomed by her family over the weekend.

The family were proud of her achievement as they have always been supportive since the start of Nakoci’s athletic journey in primary school.

The 30-year-old played a significant role in leading the team to a bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her aunt and namesake Aloesi Nakoci says hearing of Nakoci’s recent accomplishments was not a surprise as she was a naturally gifted sportsperson.

“My namesake has always been a sporty person since she was small so when she was chosen to be part of the sevens squad we were not surprised as we always believed she would make it to that stage someday. Her hard work and determination took her there.”

Her younger brother, Jale Tabadua says his sister is a role model to younger girls in the village.

“We did not have a flashy upbringing, Aloesi and I were brought up by grandmother and we worked hard, I have seen how hard she worked in school and at her training so she deserves this.”

Nakoci is among other Fijiana players vying for a spot in the Commonwealth Games.