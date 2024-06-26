Naikausa will return a better player: Kolinisau

Viliame Naikausa

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is confident that Viliame Naikausa who was one of the players in the Olympics Games squad that was dropped last week will be back.

Kolinisau was responding to questions by FBC Sports on why one of the promising players this season didn’t make the cut.

Naikausa had a great season with the Fiji 7s side after turning out for Ravuka at the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s in January.

The 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning captain, Kolinisau, says he had a chat with the Ravuka Sharks forward and he knows why he was dropped.

Kolinisau says he told Naikausa that it was not the end of the road.

The final 15-member squad will be named tomorrow.

Our Fiji 7s side leaves for France next Monday and they’ll be based in Libourne before heading to the Olympic Games village on July 18.