It will be a Mount Masada and Matakesi final in the women’s division of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Mount Masada, the shadow Fijiana 7s side outplayed Fresh’et Navy with a 31-5 win in the cup semifinal.

Matakesi, the shadow New Zealand side dominated Ezer by 33-7 to march through to the final this afternoon.

The winner of the women’s division will collect $15,000 in prize money.

The women’s final will kickoff at 4:30pm.